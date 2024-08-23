Avoid typing these 4 characters to prevent iPhone crashes

A security researcher has uncovered a bug that causes iPhones to crash when users type a specific combination of four characters: two double quotation marks and two colons (“::”). This issue, which affects the device’s Springboard, can cause it to malfunction when these characters are entered, particularly in the search box or settings area. Though the flaw is concerning, it only affects users who manually input the characters into their devices, unlike previous bugs that could be triggered by simply viewing a tweet.

Apple has yet to comment on the bug, but it’s expected that the company is monitoring the situation and will provide a solution in a future iOS update. Until then, iPhone users are advised to avoid typing these specific characters to prevent their devices from crashing.

While the issue is not widespread and requires specific actions to trigger, users should stay alert for any iOS updates that may address the bug. It’s recommended to keep an eye out for notifications from Apple regarding a fix in the next software release.