Bengaluru to Build South Asia’s Tallest Skydeck at Rs 500 Crore: Report

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved an ambitious project to build South Asia’s tallest skydeck in Bengaluru, costing Rs 500 crore. The skydeck, set to be 250 meters tall, will significantly enhance the city’s infrastructure and offer a panoramic view of the Indian IT hub. For comparison, it will be more than three times taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar, which stands at 73 meters. This project will eclipse the CNTC Presidential Tower, currently the tallest building in Bengaluru at over 160 meters.

Planned for construction along the NICE Road on Bengaluru’s outskirts, the skydeck will feature top-notch tourist facilities and be connected to the metro to ensure easy access. While specific details about the additional facilities inside the skydeck remain unconfirmed, the project is expected to include a luxurious shopping complex, among other amenities, making it a major attraction in the city.

Initially, the government faced two major challenges in constructing the skydeck within the city center: finding 25 acres of land and addressing objections from the Defence Ministry. The Ministry raised concerns about the tower’s height posing risks to both military and civilian airports. Consequently, the project was relocated to the outskirts of Bengaluru, where it has now received approval.