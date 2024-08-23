Centre’s Rules May Prevent Suresh Gopi from Acting While Serving as MoS

Suresh Gopi’s recent remarks about preferring to be relieved of his ministerial duties to pursue acting have caused unease within the BJP’s central leadership. The party is reportedly considering revoking his position as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism, citing concerns that continuing his film career would violate the ministerial code of conduct. Legal experts also agree that ministers should not engage in alternative income-generating activities, such as acting, while holding office.

The government has not granted Suresh Gopi permission to continue acting, as it conflicts with the rules prohibiting ministers from pursuing other sources of income during their tenure. Gopi, Kerala’s sole BJP Lok Sabha member, mentioned that when he expressed his desire to act in at least 22 films to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his request was set aside, indicating a lack of approval from the central leadership.

Despite the lack of official permission, Suresh Gopi has stated his intention to return to acting. He announced plans to begin filming his movie “Ottakomban” on September 6. Gopi also expressed that being a minister has limited his ability to engage with his constituents in Thrissur, suggesting that being relieved of his ministerial duties would allow him to focus on both his acting career and his voters.