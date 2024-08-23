Commodity Market: Gold price decline for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated in Kerala on Friday, August 23. This is for second day in a row that price of gold is declining. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,280, down by Rs 160. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6660, down by Rs 20. Yesterday, gold price fell by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,384 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.27% or Rs 190. Silver futures rose to Rs 83,979, up by 0.29% or Rs 243. Prices of gold have dipped by Rs 400/10 gm in the last 3 days while silver has fallen by Rs 750 per kilogram. On Thursday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,194 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.89% and silver futures settled at Rs 83,736 per kilogram with a loss of 1.33%

Also Read: 7 dead, 12 injured in hotel fire

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,488.59 per ounce. Gold hit an all-time high on Tuesday, has fallen nearly 1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.29% to $2,524.00. Price of spot silver edged 0.4% higher to $29.10 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $949.70 and palladium fell 0.4% to $929.14. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.13% on Thursday.