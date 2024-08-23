DGCA Fines Air India ?98 Lakh for Using ‘Non-Qualified’ Crew Members

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a hefty fine of ?98 lakh on Air India due to serious safety violations involving the operation of a flight with an inadequately qualified crew. The investigation revealed that Air India allowed a non-trainer line captain to fly alongside a first officer who had not been fully certified for line duties, a significant scheduling lapse with major safety implications. This issue was brought to light following a voluntary report submitted by the airline on July 10, 2024.

In addition to the airline’s fine, the DGCA has also issued penalties to individual officials responsible for the oversight. The Director of Operations at Air India has been fined ?6 lakh, and the Director of Training has been penalized ?3 lakh. The DGCA highlighted the severity of the incident, stressing that operating a flight with non-qualified crew members posed a significant safety risk. Despite Air India and the flight commander being issued a show-cause notice on July 22, the regulator found their responses unsatisfactory, prompting the fines.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of regulatory non-compliance by Air India, which has faced a series of penalties from the DGCA over the past 18 months. These fines, totaling approximately ?5 crore, include previous sanctions for violations related to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), fatigue management systems, and safety protocols on specific routes. The DGCA’s actions underscore the importance of strict adherence to safety regulations in the aviation industry.