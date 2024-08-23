Five labourers killed in roof collapse at construction site

Five laborers lost their lives when the roof slab of an under-construction cottage at a resort in Choral village, Mhow tehsil, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, collapsed late Thursday night. The tragic incident occurred approximately 40 km from the district headquarters while the workers were sleeping beneath the slab.

The collapse was reported to the police early Friday morning, around 6:30 a.m., according to Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal. Upon receiving the information, police swiftly responded to the scene and initiated a rescue operation, which concluded with the recovery of the five bodies. Wasal confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the collapse has been launched.

The accident came to light when other laborers arrived at the construction site in the morning. Initially, officials reported that one worker had died and five others were trapped under the debris. The recovered bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as the authorities continue their inquiry into the incident.