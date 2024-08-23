Healthy and nutritious oats putt recipe

Ingredients:
– 1 cup rolled oats
– 1/2 cup split green gram (moong dal)
– 1/2 cup water
– 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1/4 teaspoon grated ginger
– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
– Salt, to taste
– 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
– Optional: cashews, carrots, peas, or other vegetables for added flavor and nutrition
Instructions:
1. Rinse the oats and moong dal together, then soak them in water for 30 minutes.
2. Drain the water and blend the oats and dal mixture into a smooth batter using a blender or grinder.
3. Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, ginger, and turmeric powder. Let the spices sizzle for a few seconds.
4. Add the blended oats and dal mixture to the pan. Stir well.
5. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the mixture thickens and the oats are cooked.
6. Season with salt to taste.
7. Serve hot with optional add-ins like cashews, carrots, or peas.
Enjoy your nutritious and delicious Oats Pongal!
Post Your Comments