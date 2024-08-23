Healthy and nutritious oats putt recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rolled oats

– 1/2 cup split green gram (moong dal)

– 1/2 cup water

– 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon grated ginger

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt, to taste

– 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

– Optional: cashews, carrots, peas, or other vegetables for added flavor and nutrition

Instructions:

1. Rinse the oats and moong dal together, then soak them in water for 30 minutes.

2. Drain the water and blend the oats and dal mixture into a smooth batter using a blender or grinder.

3. Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, ginger, and turmeric powder. Let the spices sizzle for a few seconds.

4. Add the blended oats and dal mixture to the pan. Stir well.

5. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the mixture thickens and the oats are cooked.

6. Season with salt to taste.

7. Serve hot with optional add-ins like cashews, carrots, or peas.

Enjoy your nutritious and delicious Oats Pongal!