IMD Issues Red Alert for Tripura, Orange Alert for Uttarakhand; Check Advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and cloudy skies for Delhi and surrounding areas, with expectations of mild to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next few days. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is currently experiencing continuous rain, and the IMD has issued an orange alert for the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive significant rainfall in the coming days. Heavy rain is anticipated in parts of Rajasthan starting August 27 and in Uttar Pradesh from August 23 to August 26. The IMD has also predicted scattered to moderate rainfall across regions including Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and central India’s Konkan and Goa over the course of the week.

In Tripura, heavy rains have caused landslides, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people, with two others reported missing. The IMD has issued a red alert for the state, forecasting exceptionally heavy rains in the coming days. The ongoing downpour has affected around 17 lakh people in Tripura, with over 65,000 seeking refuge in relief camps. Assam Rifles has been involved in evacuating over 750 people across the state.