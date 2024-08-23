Janmashtami 2024: Banks to remain shut in these states: Full list

Mumbai: Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. The day, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi, marks the birth of Lord Krishna. He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of (Ashtami) of the Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in August or September.
Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. Ashtami begins on August 26, 2024, at 03:39 AM and ends on August 27, 2024, at 02:19 AM.
Both public and private sector banks will remain shut in cities that will observe the holiday on Monday, per the bank holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Here’s the complete list of banks which will remain closed on the occasion of Janmashtami 2024:
Gujarat
Odisha
Chandigarh
Tamil Nadu
Uttarakhand
Sikkim
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Rajasthan
Jammu
Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
Meghalaya
Himachal Pradesh
Srinagar
