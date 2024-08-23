Janmashtami 2024: Banks to remain shut in these states: Full list

Mumbai: Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. The day, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi, marks the birth of Lord Krishna. He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of (Ashtami) of the Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in August or September.

Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. Ashtami begins on August 26, 2024, at 03:39 AM and ends on August 27, 2024, at 02:19 AM.

Both public and private sector banks will remain shut in cities that will observe the holiday on Monday, per the bank holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Here’s the complete list of banks which will remain closed on the occasion of Janmashtami 2024:

Gujarat

Odisha

Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Rajasthan

Jammu

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar