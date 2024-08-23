Kerala Govt Leaves Out 129 Key Paragraphs from Hema Committee Report

A controversy has emerged in Kerala following the government’s decision to withhold more sections of the Hema Commission report than what was recommended by the State Information Commission (SIC). The government redacted pages 49 to 53 of the report, raising concerns about transparency and accountability. In total, 129 paragraphs were omitted, far exceeding the SIC’s advice to withhold only 21 paragraphs. This move has led to accusations of secrecy, especially since the government did not inform applicants about the redacted sections.

The controversy deepened when it was revealed that the government included the 96th paragraph of the report, which the SIC had advised to be withheld. This paragraph discusses the sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, naming well-known individuals accused of such misconduct. Despite the government’s claim that the redactions were made to protect privacy, the inclusion of this sensitive paragraph has contradicted the SIC’s guidelines, further fueling the debate over transparency.

In response to a writ petition, the Kerala High Court has acknowledged the request for the full release of the report and the need for strict action against those accused. The court has ordered the government to submit a counter-affidavit and will now determine whether criminal charges are warranted. The Justice Hema Committee, established in 2017 to investigate issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, submitted its report in December 2019, and the recent developments have brought its findings and the government’s handling of them back into the spotlight.