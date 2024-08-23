Know how enable SOS Emergency feature on your Android or iPhone

Mumbai: iPhone and Android devices already come with an SOS emergency feature. This feature enables the users to contact emergency services quickly and alert chosen contacts.

Here is how you can activate Apple’s SOS emergency feature on iPhone:

Open the Settings app: Start by opening the Settings app on your iPhone.

Then scroll down and tap on ‘Emergency SOS’.

There, turn on ‘Auto Call’ if you want your iPhone to automatically call emergency services when you initiate an SOS. This feature is especially useful if you are unable to make the call manually in an emergency.

Set up Emergency contacts: Tap on ‘Set Up Emergency Contacts in Health’. You could add the emergency contacts who will receive a message with your location after the SOS call ends.

Device supporting the SOS feature:

iPhone 8 or later versions: Press and hold the side button along with one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears.

Now drag the slider to call emergency services.

If Auto Call is enabled, your iPhone will automatically call emergency services after the countdown.

iPhone 7 or earlier: Rapidly press the side or top button five times to bring up the Emergency SOS slider.

Now drag the slider to call emergency services.

Steps to enable the SOS Emergency feature on a Android smartphone:

Android devices also come equipped with an SOS feature, though the steps to enable them could be different and vary (slightly)- depending on the manufacturer.

Open the Settings app on your Android phone

Search for Emergency SOS: Use the search bar at the top of the settings page and type in ‘SOS’ or ‘Emergency’.

If your smartphone has this feature, it should appear in the search results.

Enable Emergency SOS: Now tap on the ‘Emergency SOS’ or ‘Emergency Assistance’ option. Turn on the feature by toggling the switch.

Configure emergency actions: Set up the actions you want to occur when the SOS is triggered.

You may be able to configure the phone to call emergency services, send a message to your emergency contacts with your location, and even record a short video or sound clip if needed.

Also Read: UAE announces new women-only beach

Using the SOS feature on various smartphones:

Samsung Devices: Press the power button three times quickly to activate the SOS feature.

Other Android devices: The process may vary to activate the feature on different features, but it typically involves pressing the power button multiple times or using a combination of the power and volume buttons.