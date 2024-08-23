Know symptoms of premature ejaculation

Ejaculation means the secretion of semen from the body through the penis. Premature ejaculation (premature ejaculation or PE) is a condition in which a man ejaculates more quickly than his partner during sex. Sometimes ejaculation is characterized by rapid ejaculation, premature climax, or early ejaculation. Also known as Generally PE is not a cause for concern. But if it makes sex less enjoyable and affects your relationship with your partner then it can be disappointing. This happens often and problems increase because your partner’s sex satisfaction is essential for a healthy and happy life. More than 30% of men have suffered from premature ejaculation at some time. This affects the person’s self-esteem and leaves the partner dissatisfied. This problem is often considered psychological, but there may be some biological factors. Ejaculation is controlled by the central nervous system. When men are sexually aroused, signals are sent to your spinal cord and brain. When men reach a certain level of stimulation, signals are sent from your brain to your reproductive organs. By this, semen can be secreted through the penis (ejaculation).

Types of Premature Ejaculation –

Lifelong (Primary) Early Ejaculation: – This type of early ejaculation occurs from the first sexual contact of your life to live or almost always.

Earned (Secondary) Early Ejaculation: – If you have the problem of early ejaculation after prior sexual experience without any problem then it is called Earned or acquired early ejaculation.

Symptoms of premature ejaculation –

A rapid stimulation, erection and ejaculation process. Ejaculation usually occurs within a few seconds or minutes of stimulation. However, early ejaculation can occur in all sexual situations, even during masturbation. Many men believe they have symptoms of premature ejaculation, but those symptoms do not meet the criteria set for premature ejaculation. Instead, these men may have premature ejaculation with natural changes, including periods of intense ejaculation as well as normal ejaculation.