Kolkata rape case: Sealdah court sends Sanjay Roy to 14-day judicial custody

In a significant development in the tragic rape and murder case of a Kolkata doctor, the Sealdah court has remanded the accused, Sanjay Roy, to 14 days of judicial custody. This case has garnered national attention, leading to widespread outrage and protests, particularly among healthcare professionals across India.

In a related move, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to hand over all critical evidence, including the case diary and CCTV footage, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Saturday morning. The incident, which occurred on August 9, involved the discovery of a junior doctor’s body in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, triggering massive protests and a nationwide strike by resident doctors.

The strike, which began on August 12, severely disrupted non-emergency medical services across the country. Following an appeal from the Supreme Court, which underscored the importance of uninterrupted healthcare services, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called off the strike. Despite the resumption of services in many areas, tensions remain high in West Bengal, where resident doctors continue to press for their demands.