Nepal Tragedy: 14 Dead as Indian Bus Plunges into River

On Friday, a tragic accident occurred when an Indian-registered passenger bus, carrying around 40 passengers, plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal’s Tanahun district. The incident, which took place around 11:30 AM at Aaina Pahara, Anbu Khaireni-2, has resulted in the recovery of at least 14 bodies from the river. Kumar Nyaupane, spokesperson for the Armed Police Force (APF), confirmed the fatalities, and authorities fear the death toll may rise as search and rescue operations continue.

The bus was traveling through the region when it veered off the road and fell into the river. Initial reports suggest that heavy rainfall and slippery road conditions, exacerbated by ongoing monsoon rains, may have contributed to the accident. The area has been facing severe weather, with floods and landslides worsening road safety, which likely played a role in this tragic incident.

A rescue operation led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel is underway, involving 45 personnel from the Armed Police Force. Local authorities and emergency services are working tirelessly to reach the submerged bus and locate any survivors. However, rescue efforts are being hindered by the swift currents of the Marsyangdi River, which have been intensified by the relentless monsoon rains.