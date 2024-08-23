Protect Yourself: Activate These WhatsApp Features to Avoid Scams

Scammers have increasingly targeted WhatsApp users in recent years, turning the platform into a hotspot for fraudulent activities. To protect yourself, it’s essential to remain vigilant and activate specific WhatsApp features designed to enhance your security.

1. Two-Step Verification: This optional feature adds an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp account. By enabling two-step verification, you’ll need to set up a unique PIN in addition to your fingerprint to access your account. To activate this feature, go to WhatsApp settings, select “Account,” and then “Two-step verification.” You’ll be prompted to create a six-digit PIN, which you’ll need to enter regularly. You can also link an email address for PIN recovery if needed.

2. Block and Report Unknown Numbers: If you receive suspicious messages from unknown contacts, especially those asking for personal or financial information, it’s likely a scam attempt. WhatsApp allows you to block and report these accounts immediately. This feature helps prevent further contact from potential scammers.

3. Trust Only Verified Accounts: As businesses increasingly use WhatsApp for communication, scammers have started posing as legitimate companies. To avoid falling victim, ensure that any business account you interact with has a Meta Verified badge, indicated by a blue tick next to the name. If the account lacks this badge, it’s likely not authentic.

4. Silence Unknown Callers: Scammers often use WhatsApp calls to pressure or deceive you. To avoid this, WhatsApp offers a “Silence unknown callers” feature, which automatically mutes calls from numbers not in your contact list. You can enable this by going to WhatsApp settings, selecting “Privacy,” then “Calls,” and toggling on “Silence unknown callers.” This feature helps reduce the risk of falling prey to scam calls.