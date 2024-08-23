Rat fever claims 121 lives this year

Kerala is facing a severe outbreak of leptospirosis, also known as rat fever, which has resulted in an alarming number of deaths this year. The confirmed death toll has reached 121, with an additional 102 cases suspected to be linked to the disease. This surge in cases highlights the need for improved prevention and monitoring efforts, as leptospirosis has become the leading cause of death among infectious diseases in the state.

The state has seen a significant rise in fever-related deaths, with 18 fatalities in June, 27 in July, and 23 as of August 21. This year, Kerala has recorded 1,916 confirmed cases of leptospirosis, with another 1,565 suspected cases, marking the highest numbers ever reported. The current death toll reflects a sharp increase compared to previous years, with 831 cases and 39 deaths in 2022, and 2,482 cases and 121 deaths in 2021.

The total number of rat fever deaths in Kerala since 2021 has reached 822, including suspected cases. This increase in cases is concerning, particularly when compared to the lower death tolls during the flood years of 2018 and 2019, which saw 32 and 14 deaths, respectively. Despite available prevention and treatment methods, the rising number of cases is attributed to insufficient grassroots prevention efforts and inadequate distribution of the preventive medicine doxycycline. Health experts are calling for improved early detection and timely intervention to prevent further fatalities.