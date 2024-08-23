Sri Lanka to offer visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries including India

Colombo: Sri Lankan government has decided to offer visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries. Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved issuing free tourist visas to visitors from 35 countries. Tourists will be given 30-day visas under a six-month pilot programme that will start from October 1.

Countries on the list include Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people is famed for its beaches, ancient temples and aromatic tea. More than two million tourists visited the island nation by mid-August. The island is expecting to close the year at 2.3 million arrivals.India is the largest source of tourists with 246,922 arrivals, followed by the UK with 123,992.

Sri Lanka earned $1.5 billion from tourism in the first six months of 2024, up from $875 million dollars during the same period last year.