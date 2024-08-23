Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settled flat on Friday amid mixed global cues. BSE Sensex closed at 81,086.21, up 33.02 points or 0.04%. NSE Nifty ended at 24,823.15, up 11.65 points or 0.05%.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,064 against 1,854 stocks that declined. 107 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,025. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 328, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17. In addition, 402 stocks traded in upper circuit and 194 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price decline for second day in a row

Top gainers were Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel. Top losers included Wipro, ONGC, Divis Labs, LTIMindtree and Infosys.

BSE Midcap index was down 0.6 percent, while smallcap index ended flat. Among sectors, auto index was up 1 percent, while metal, realty, media, PSU Bank and IT down 0.5-2.5 percent.