Tripura floods impact 1.7 million; schools shut down

Tripura is facing its worst floods in decades, leading the state government to close all educational institutions until further notice. The floods have claimed 12 lives and affected 1.7 million people, with over 65,000 taking refuge in relief camps. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Manik Saha, assuring all possible assistance from the Centre, including deploying NDRF teams, boats, and helicopters for relief operations.

The Indian Meteorological Department has maintained a red alert across all eight districts of Tripura, which received 233 mm of rainfall from August 21 to August 24. The floods have caused significant damage, including the destruction of over 1,000 houses and the uprooting of trees that have blocked major roads. The Northeast Frontier Railways has canceled 10 local trains due to damaged tracks.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with Assam Rifles personnel actively involved in evacuating flood-affected residents. On Thursday alone, over 750 people were rescued, and medical aid is being provided where needed. The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the civil administration and NDRF, continues to support those stranded by the floods.