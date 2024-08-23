U17 World Wrestling Championship: Four Indian women wrestlers win gold medals

Amman: In wrestling, four India’s women wrestlers won gold medals at the Under-17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan. Aditi Kumari (43kg), Neha (57kg) and Pulkit (65kg) and Mansi Lather (73kg) won world titles in their respective categories.

Aditi emerged champion in the 43kg, defeating Maria Louiza Gkika of Greece 7-0 in the title clash. In the 57kg final, Neha overpowered Japan’s So Tsuitsui. In the 65kg final, Pulkit beat Daria Frolova by 6-3.

India also won two bronze medals in Greco Roman style with Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi (51kg). Kajal (69kg) and Shrutika Shivaji Patil (46kg) will also compete in the gold medal bouts on Friday after making the finals. India can bag more medals as Raj Bala (40kg) will compete in the bronze play-off while Muskan (53kg), Rajnita (61kg) are still in contention for podium finishes by making the repechage round. India are now certain to win the women’s team trophy despite not fielding a wrestler in the 49kg weight class.

Also Read: Kerala Govt Leaves Out 129 Key Paragraphs from Hema Committee Report

The World Championships are being played at the Princess Sumaya Bint al-Hasan Arena in Amman, Jordan. They started on August 19 and will be running till Sunday, August 25.

In the competition, the matches are taking place in all disciplines, men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle with each of them offering medals in 10 different weight categories. Four medals per weight category are being awarded.

Indian wrestlers are competing in 29 of 30 medal events, with 10 in greco-roman, 10 in men’s freestyle wrestling and nine in women’s freestyle.

At the last year’s championships, India had secured one gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, making it 11 medals.