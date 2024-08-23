UAE announces flexible work hours for some employees: Details

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced flexible work hours for some government employees on first day of school. This will allow them to drop and pick their child. The scheme also applies to parents of nursery and kindergarten students throughout the first week of school.

Flexible working hours will also be granted throughout the school year on special events and occasions. These include parents teacher meetings, graduations ceremonies and other events.

The period of flexibility will not exceed three hours. These hours can be taken combined at one time or can be divided into the morning and evening periods. Flexible working hours on the first day of school will be granted to parents with children in primary grade and above.

Employees must take into account the difference in the starting days of school according to the school’s curriculum by the competent authorities. Flexibility in attendance and departure will be granted in accordance with the regulations in force in the entity and with the approval of the director.