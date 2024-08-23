UAE announces new women-only beach

Sharjah: Sharjah authority announced a new women-only beach. The new beach exclusively for women has been announced h on the orders of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The 500-metre beach in the Lulu’iya area of ??Khorfakkan will offer complete privacy to women. It will also offer other services like a café, a medical clinic and a prayer room.

Also Read: Sri Lanka to offer visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries including India

The Sharjah Ruler also directed the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan city to facilitate the movement of citizens between the two areas.