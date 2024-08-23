UAE authority announces extended Metro timings: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai revised the operating hours of the Dubai Metro. The working hours have been extended over the weekend. The authority said that the operating hours will be from 5am to 2am until Saturday, August 24 and from 8am to 2am on Sunday, August 25.

Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, said it will handle 3.43 million guests over the next 13 days, as residents return from their summer holidays. Dubai Airports said that it will manage more than half a million guests between August 31 and September 1. September 1 is set to be the busiest day with DXB accommodating 291,000 guests.

Dubai had welcomed a record 44.9 million guests during the first six months of this year.