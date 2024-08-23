UAE authority announces partial closure of two roads: Details

Abu Dhabi: The AD Mobility in Abu Dhabi announced partial closure of two roads. The AD Mobility informed that the right side of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road will be partially closed starting Saturday, August 24. The partial closure will last until Friday, September 6.

Also Read: UAE authority announces extended Metro timings: Details

AD Mobility also announced about partial closure on Al Taroosh Street-Shakhbout City Road in Abu Dhabi. The closure will be from August 23 to August 26. The two left lanes towards Shakhbout city and one left lane towards Al Shawamekh will closed from 6 pm on Friday (August 23) until Monday (August 26).