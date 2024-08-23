YouTuber VJ Machan Detained for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor in Kochi

Kochi police arrested popular YouTuber Govind Vijay, aka ‘VJ Machan’, from his residence following a complaint about his alleged involvement in the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl. The accused, a social media influencer with 250,000 followers across YouTube and Instagram, was taken into custody by Kalamassery police in connection with the case.

The arrest came after a 16-year-old girl from Kochi filed a complaint alleging sexual misconduct against VJ Machan. According to the complaint, the girl met VJ Machan through social media, leading to the alleged sexual abuse. Kalamassery police took swift action, taking him into custody from his Kochi residence early in the morning.

As part of their investigation, police have confiscated VJ Machan’s mobile phone and are examining the evidence to corroborate the girl’s claims. The accused, hailing from Mannar in Alappuzha, will be further investigated to determine the extent of his involvement in the alleged sexual exploitation.