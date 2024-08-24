Air India announces additional flights to this city from four destinations: Details

Kolkata: The national air carrier of India, Air India announced additional flights to Kolkata. Starting September 20, 2024, the airline will launch daily, non-stop flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Air India also increased flight frequency to Kolkata from Delhi, effective August 15, 2024, and from Mumbai, starting September 25, 2024.

With these new additions, the Delhi-Kolkata route will see an increase from 28 to 35 weekly flights, while the Mumbai-Kolkata route will go from 21 to 28 weekly flights.

New Flight Schedule for Kolkata:

Delhi-Kolkata (Flight AI702)

Departure: 0220 Hrs

Arrival: 0435 Hrs

Effective: 15-Aug-24 to 26-Oct-24

Kolkata-Delhi (Flight AI703)

Departure: 0525 Hrs

Arrival: 0745 Hrs

Effective: 15-Aug-24 to 26-Oct-24

Mumbai-Kolkata (Flight AI689)

Departure: 1210 Hrs

Arrival: 1455 Hrs

Effective: 25-Sept-24 to 13-Oct-24

Kolkata-Mumbai (Flight AI690)

Departure: 1540 Hrs

Arrival: 1835 Hrs

Effective: 25-Sept-24 to 13-Oct-24

Bengaluru-Kolkata (Flight AI524)

Departure: 1210 Hrs

Arrival: 1435 Hrs

Effective: 20-Sept-24 to 26-Oct-24

Kolkata-Bengaluru (Flight AI526)

Departure: 1740 Hrs

Arrival: 1950 Hrs

Effective: 20-Sept-24 to 26-Oct-24

Hyderabad-Kolkata (Flight AI529)

Departure: 2030 Hrs

Arrival: 2240 Hrs

Effective: 20-Sept-24 to 26-Oct-24

Kolkata-Hyderabad (Flight AI530)

Departure: 1515 Hrs

Arrival: 1740 Hrs

Effective: 20-Sept-24 to 26-Oct-24

Bookings for these additional flights are now available through Air India’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.