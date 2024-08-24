Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security in conflict-hit Manipur

On August 23, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made his first visit to Manipur, a state currently facing severe ethnic conflict. During his two-day visit, General Dwivedi assessed the security measures in place and reviewed the operational readiness of forces on the ground. He held discussions with various security agency heads, expressing appreciation for their insights on the situation.

Accompanied by senior military officials, including Lt Gen RC Tiwari and Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Dwivedi also met with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Their discussions focused on the internal security situation and the crucial role of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in restoring peace and stability to the region. General Dwivedi reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the people in Manipur.

The state has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May of the previous year, leading to hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands. The conflict primarily involves the Kuki, Meitei, and Naga communities. In response, the Indian government has suspended the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Myanmar border and plans to fence the entire 1,643-kilometer border to prevent further escalation.