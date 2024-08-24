Audi launches Q8 Gold Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Audi India has launched the new Q8 Gold Edition SUV in India. The SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 1,17,49,000, ex-showroom.

The new SUV is powered by a 3.0 L TFSI engine delivering 340 Hp and 500 Nm of torque. It is enhanced with a 48V Mild Hybrid technology. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. It is equipped with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, along with the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. There’s Audi Drive Select with six customizable driving modes, in addition to an Individual mode.

Also Read: Under-17 World Wrestling Championship: Indian women’s wrestling team wins team title

The updated Audi Q8 features a new single-frame grille with a distinctive vertical inlay design in a droplet shape. It comes with a panoramic sunroof and frameless doors. The rim size is now 21 inches, and the front end is equipped with HD Matrix LED headlamps with a laser beam featuring an X-shaped design. Moreover, it is available in eight colours – Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige and an exclusive new shade of Sakhir Gold.

The update Q8 comes equipped with a new Park Assist Plus, 360-surround view camera, power-latching doors, power-operated tailgate, 4-zone climate control, 25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment unit, 730 watt 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, 31.24-inch all-digital instrument cluster, and more. Also, it offers the option of 4 different interior themes – Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey.