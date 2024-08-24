Bengali Actress Sreelekha Mitra Accuses Director Ranjith of Misconduct, Director Denies

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has publicly accused director Ranjith, who also leads the Kerala State Film Academy, of inappropriate conduct during her involvement in the Malayalam film “Paleri Manikyam.” Mitra alleges that Ranjith inappropriately touched her arm, played with her bangles, and stroked her hair after offering her a role in the film. Despite these advances, Mitra claims she was not cast due to her unsuitability for the role.

Ranjith, however, has denied any wrongdoing, telling Asianet News that Mitra’s allegations are unfounded and that she was not selected for the role because she did not fit the part. The incident, which took place during the 2009-10 filming of “Paleri Manikyam,” left Mitra feeling fearful, particularly during a night spent at a hotel. She reported the incident to filmmaker Joshy Joseph, but no further action was taken. Mitra believes that her decision to speak out against Ranjith’s behavior led to a lack of opportunities in the Malayalam film industry, including her exclusion from “Paleri Manikyam.”