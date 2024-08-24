Classic lasagna recipe

Ingredients:

– 8 lasagna noodles

– 1 pound ground beef

– 1 onion, chopped

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 cups marinara sauce

– 1 cup ricotta cheese

– 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

– 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– 1 egg, beaten

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– Fresh basil leaves, chopped (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions.

3. In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium-high heat until browned, breaking into small pieces as it cooks.

4. Add chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and cook until the onion is translucent.

5. Stir in marinara sauce and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and let sauce simmer while you prepare the cheese mixture.

6. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta cheese, egg, salt, and pepper. Mix well to combine.

7. Spread a layer of marinara sauce in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish. Arrange 4 lasagna noodles on top of the sauce.

8. Spread half of the ricotta cheese mixture over the noodles, followed by half of the shredded mozzarella cheese.

9. Repeat the layers, starting with the marinara sauce, noodles, ricotta cheese mixture, and mozzarella cheese.

10. Top the final layer of mozzarella cheese with grated Parmesan cheese.

11. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes.

12. Remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

13. Let the lasagna rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving. Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves, if desired.

Enjoy your delicious homemade lasagna!