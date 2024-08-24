Facebook most banned app globally, China leads in restrictions: Study

A recent study by Linkee.ai has revealed that Facebook, with 3.05 billion monthly users, is the most popular app currently banned in multiple countries, including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Despite these bans, Facebook continues to thrive globally, generating over $130 billion in revenue last year. The study analyzed data from Statista, considering global and US user numbers, revenue, and Google search trends, to rank the most popular apps facing restrictions worldwide. WhatsApp, with 3.03 billion users, and YouTube, with 2.7 billion users, follow Facebook in the rankings, both facing bans or partial restrictions in several countries.

Other notable apps on the list include Instagram, Google, and WeChat, all of which are banned or restricted in various regions yet maintain strong global user bases and significant revenue streams. Instagram ranks fourth with 2 billion monthly users and $60.3 billion in revenue, while Google ranks fifth with 1.5 billion users, generating $305 billion in revenue despite being banned in China. WeChat, with 1.3 billion users, is banned in India and faces partial bans elsewhere but remains a major player in China.

Rounding out the top ten are TikTok, Spotify, Twitter (X), and PUBG Mobile. TikTok, with 1 billion users, faces potential bans in the US and restrictions in several other countries, while Spotify, with 602 million users, is banned in countries like China and Venezuela. Twitter (X), with 335 million users, is banned in China and Russia, and PUBG Mobile, the only game on the list, has 30 million users and is banned in India. These rankings highlight the enduring global popularity and economic impact of these apps, even as they navigate complex regulatory challenges.