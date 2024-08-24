Helicopter with 4 on board crashes amid heavy rain

Pune: A helicopter with four people on board crashed in Pune due to strong winds and bad weather on Saturday. The chopper, an AW 139, took off from Juhu in Mumbai and was going to Hyderabad when it crashed in the Paud area. As per preliminary details, no casualties have been reported.

The captain, Anand, sustained injuries in the incident and has been taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The chopper was operated by Global Vectra Helicorp.

Also Read: Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen, Tamil Nadu CM writes to Union government

‘The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained,’ an official told PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued orange alerts, warning of heavy rainfall, for Pune and Satara districts of western Maharashtra.