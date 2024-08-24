Hero MotoCorp launches 2024 Hero Glamour in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp launched the updated Hero Glamour in India. The drum brake variant is priced at Rs 83,598 and the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 87,598 (ex-showroom, Delhi). There is a new paint scheme on offer – Black Metallic Silver. The motorcycle is also offered in three other colours – Sports Red Black, Candy Blazing Red and Techno Blue-Black.

It features a new LED headlight along with hazard lamps. The Glamour is the only motorcycle in the 125 cc segment which gets hazard lamps.Other features include stop-start system, smartphone charging port and digital instrument console. It also comes equipped with Hero’s i3S system, which helps conserve fuel by automatically turning off the engine when the bike is stationary.

Also Read: Helicopter with 4 on board crashes amid heavy rain

The updated Hero Glamour is powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes max power of 10.7 hp at 7,500 rpm and has peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets telescopic fork with 120 mm travel and dual shock absorbers with 81 mm travel.