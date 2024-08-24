IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and several other regions in Maharashtra over the next four to five days. An orange alert has been issued, warning of heavy to very heavy rain particularly in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri within the Konkan region, beginning on Saturday, August 24.

In response to the forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sent SMS alerts to Mumbai residents, advising caution as heavy rains are expected in parts of the city and its suburbs within the next 3-4 hours. Alongside the Konkan region, Pune and Satara in western Maharashtra, and Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, and Gondia in Vidarbha have also been placed under an orange alert for Saturday. This level of alert indicates potential heavy rainfall exceeding 64.5 mm in 24 hours, with the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and disruption to daily life.

The IMD has also extended the orange alert for some districts in the Konkan and western Maharashtra regions for August 25 and 26. According to an IMD scientist, a low-pressure area over northern West Bengal and northeast Jharkhand, along with another low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea near Maharashtra, will likely lead to widespread rainfall across Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.