Indian Railways to start 6 new trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced 6 new Mail/Express trains, each equipped with four General Class coaches and one General Class, Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van. The Central Railways announced these trains to ease congestion and improve travel comfort on several key routes.

Revised train compositions and their operational dates:

Train No 16331/16332 CSMT Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Express

From CSMT Mumbai: Effective December 22, 2024

From Thiruvananthapuram: Effective December 21, 2024

Revised Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 2 AC-III Tier, 3 AC-III Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class (including 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van), 1 Pantry Car, and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

Train No 22629/22630 Dadar-Tirunelveli Express

From Dadar: Effective December 19, 2024

From Tirunelveli: Effective December 18, 2024

Revised Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 1 AC-III Tier, 1 AC-III Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class (including 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van), and 1 Generator Car (15 LHB Coaches)

Train No 16381/16382 Pune-Kanyakumari Express

From Pune: Effective December 17, 2024

From Kanyakumari: Effective December 16, 2024

Revised Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 2 AC-III Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class (including 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van), 1 Pantry Car, and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)