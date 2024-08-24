Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Announces 20-30% Water Tariff Hike

On August 24, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced an unavoidable water tariff increase of 20 to 30 percent due to severe financial challenges faced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). This hike comes after a 12-13 year period without any rate adjustments. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Cauvery Water at Your Doorstep’ campaign, Shivakumar explained that the increase is necessary to prevent the board’s potential collapse, which would affect its ability to cover operational costs and support its employees.

Shivakumar emphasized that the decision to raise tariffs was driven by the BWSSB’s financial struggles, including rising electricity costs and the need to expand the distribution network. Although the precise amount and specific segments of the increase are still being finalized, the Deputy Chief Minister made it clear that the adjustment is essential and will proceed despite any opposition. He also addressed concerns about rising electricity costs and stressed the need for comprehensive measures to manage these expenses effectively.

Rejecting suggestions to privatize BWSSB services, Shivakumar referred to past experiences and studies, including those from France, to reinforce his stance against privatization. He highlighted his commitment to keeping public utility services under government control, citing past proposals and historical precedents as reasons for his opposition.