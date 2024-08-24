Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna and Father Face 2,144-Page Sexual Harassment Chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a comprehensive 2,144-page chargesheet against former Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna. The chargesheet, presented to the Special People’s Court in Bengaluru, details serious allegations of sexual assault and harassment. It includes extensive evidence such as spot inspections, biological and physical samples, scientific data, mobile and digital records, and expert opinions to support the claims.

The case drew significant attention after explicit videos, allegedly featuring Prajwal Revanna, were leaked prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for Hassan constituency, where he was a candidate. Revanna has claimed that these videos were manipulated and has lodged a counter-complaint. The chargesheet includes accusations of repeated sexual harassment by both Prajwal and HD Revanna against a domestic helper and her daughter, which led to Prajwal Revanna’s suspension from the JDS and his detention since May 31.

The SIT’s chargesheet covers three instances of sexual assault and one case of sexual harassment, highlighting the gravity of the allegations. The ongoing investigation is having significant legal and political repercussions, reflecting the broader impact on the political landscape and the seriousness of the charges involved.