Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Tests Begin on Main Accused, Ex-Principal, and 5 Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began conducting polygraph tests on Saturday for the main accused, Sanjay Roy, and six others linked to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This step is part of the ongoing probe into the case, which has ignited widespread protests. Sanjay Roy’s polygraph test is being carried out at the prison where he is held, while the other six individuals, including ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors, and a civil volunteer, are being tested at the CBI’s office in Kolkata. A specialized team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is handling the tests.

The CBI, during a statement to the Supreme Court, accused local police of attempting to cover up the rape and murder of the post-graduate medical student. The agency also noted that by the time they took over the investigation, the crime scene had been tampered with. This has added to the complexity of the case, which has drawn significant public attention and demand for justice.

The victim’s body, which showed severe injury marks, was found in the seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department on August 9, and Sanjay Roy was arrested the next day. Following public outcry, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on August 13. The CBI officially started its probe on August 14, with the hope of uncovering the truth behind the incident and ensuring accountability.