Mumbai Man Scammed Out of Rs 61,000 on Tinder Date

A troubling scam has emerged in Mumbai where men are being duped through dating apps and left with exorbitant bills at upscale restaurants. This deceitful tactic, known as “scam dates,” typically begins on platforms like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and OKCupid. Men are matched with women who quickly suggest meeting at a high-end venue, often The Godfather Club in Andheri West. Once there, the women allegedly order expensive items like premium liquor or hookah, which are not listed on the menu, leaving the men unaware of the steep costs. After a brief encounter, the women make an excuse and abruptly leave, saddling their date with a massive bill.

Victims of this scam are left shocked and financially drained, with some receiving bills ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 61,000. When they refuse to pay, they are reportedly intimidated by the club’s staff or bouncers, who use threats and embarrassment to coerce payment. This alarming scam was brought to light by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj through a viral social media post, which exposed the manipulative scheme and highlighted how men are being targeted and exploited.

Bhardwaj’s post suggests that The Godfather Club is just one of many venues in Mumbai involved in this widespread scam. The scheme appears to be part of a larger network where PR representatives from various nightclubs recruit women to lure unsuspecting men into these situations. These women, posing as genuine dates, are part of a coordinated effort to trap men into paying outrageous bills, leaving them financially devastated and humiliated.