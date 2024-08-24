Nepal bus tragedy: Air Force plane to bring bodies

On Saturday, an Indian Air Force plane will transport the bodies of the Maharashtra pilgrims who died in a bus accident in Nepal to Nashik, according to officials. The tragedy occurred on Friday when a tourist bus carrying at least 27 pilgrims from north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district veered off a highway and plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal. The victims were from Varangaon, Daryapur, Talvel, and Bhusaval, located 470 km from Mumbai.

The accident took place in the Anbookhaireni area of Chitawan district while the bus, en route from Pokhara to Kathmandu, was carrying 43 passengers, including the driver and two helpers. Sixteen people died instantly, and eleven others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The remaining sixteen injured passengers have been airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. The group of 104 Indian pilgrims had arrived in Nepal from Maharashtra two days prior for a ten-day tour.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed condolences, and State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil reported ongoing coordination with the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner and the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who hails from Jalgaon, visited the affected families, while Union minister Raksha Khadse will travel to Kathmandu to oversee the return of the victims and survivors. The Maharashtra government has identified sixteen deceased individuals from Jalgaon.