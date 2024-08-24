Poco launches new tablet in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Poco launched new tablet named ‘Poco Pad 5G’in India. The Poco Pad 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. The tablet is offered in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green colours.

The first sale of the Poco Pad 5G will start at 12pm IST on August 27 via Flipkart. The company revealed that SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cardholders will be eligible for a Rs. 3,000 discount. Poco will extend an additional Rs. 1,000 student discount. These offers are limited to the first day of the sale.

Poco Pad 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness level. The display comes with a TÜV Rheinland triple certification and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices surge again

The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The newly launched Poco Pad 5G has an 8-megapixel rear camera unit alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed on the right side bezel, is another 8-megapixel sensor.

The Poco Pad 5G arrives with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It features a quad-speaker system, two microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet comes with Dolby Vision support as well.Poco has packed a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support on the tablet. There’s a USB Type-C port available alongside dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2.