Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: UP Court Schedules Next Hearing for Sep 5

On Friday, the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur was unable to proceed with the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi due to the absence of the plaintiff, Vijay Mishra, who cited health issues. Mishra’s lawyer, Santosh Kumar Pandey, informed the court that they had requested additional time to present evidence, which was granted. The court has rescheduled the hearing for September 5, at which time the plaintiff is expected to present evidence.

The defamation case stems from remarks Gandhi allegedly made against senior BJP leader Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections in 2018. Mishra, a local BJP leader, filed the complaint in August 2018, leading to the current legal proceedings. Gandhi, who had surrendered to the court in February 2024 and was granted bail, has been required to attend court sessions, including recording his statement on July 26.

The hearing was initially set for August 12 but was postponed because the judge of the MP-MLA court was on leave. The court will now continue the case on September 5, where the plaintiff’s evidence will be reviewed.