Here’s a simple recipe for making Potato Halwa:

Ingredients:

– 4 medium-sized potatoes

– 1 cup sugar

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– 1 cup milk

– 1/2 cup water

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 1/4 cup chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, or pistachios)

– 2 tablespoons raisins (optional)

– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Potatoes: Peel and grate the potatoes. You can also use a food processor to grate them finely.

2. Cook the Potatoes: Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the grated potatoes and sauté them until they turn slightly golden and the raw smell disappears, about 5-7 minutes.

3. Add Liquid: Pour in the milk and water. Stir well and bring the mixture to a boil.

4. Simmer: Reduce the heat and let it simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are cooked and the mixture starts to thicken, about 15-20 minutes.

5. Add Sugar and Flavorings: Add the sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Mix thoroughly and continue to cook until the halwa reaches a pudding-like consistency and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes.

6. Add Nuts and Raisins: Stir in the chopped nuts and raisins, if using. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

7. Serve: Garnish with extra nuts if desired and serve warm or at room temperature.

Enjoy your homemade Potato Halwa!