Here’s a simple recipe for making Potato Halwa:
Ingredients:
– 4 medium-sized potatoes
– 1 cup sugar
– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)
– 1 cup milk
– 1/2 cup water
– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
– 1/4 cup chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, or pistachios)
– 2 tablespoons raisins (optional)
– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Potatoes: Peel and grate the potatoes. You can also use a food processor to grate them finely.
2. Cook the Potatoes: Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the grated potatoes and sauté them until they turn slightly golden and the raw smell disappears, about 5-7 minutes.
3. Add Liquid: Pour in the milk and water. Stir well and bring the mixture to a boil.
4. Simmer: Reduce the heat and let it simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are cooked and the mixture starts to thicken, about 15-20 minutes.
5. Add Sugar and Flavorings: Add the sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Mix thoroughly and continue to cook until the halwa reaches a pudding-like consistency and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes.
6. Add Nuts and Raisins: Stir in the chopped nuts and raisins, if using. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
7. Serve: Garnish with extra nuts if desired and serve warm or at room temperature.
Enjoy your homemade Potato Halwa!
