Recipe for Oats Blueberry Muffins

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rolled oats

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

– 1/2 cup sugar (or a sweetener of your choice)

– 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

– 1/2 cup milk (any kind)

– 1/4 cup vegetable oil or melted butter

– 1 large egg

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Instructions:

1. Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or lightly grease it.

2. Mix Dry Ingredients: In a large bowl, combine the rolled oats, all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon (if using).

3. Mix Wet Ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together the milk, vegetable oil (or melted butter), egg, and vanilla extract.

4. Combine: Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.

5. Add Blueberries: Gently fold in the blueberries. If using frozen blueberries, do not thaw them before adding to prevent them from bleeding into the batter.

6. Fill Muffin Cups: Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each about 2/3 full.

7. Bake: Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the tops are golden brown.

8. Cool: Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy your homemade Oats Blueberry Muffins!