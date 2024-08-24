Reliance Jio introduces new international roaming pack for these countries: Details

Mumbai: Leading telecom and internet service provider in the country, Reliance Jio has launched exclusive country-specific international roaming (IR) packs. The international roaming packs were introduced for popular travel destinations such as Canada, Europe, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These IR recharge plans come with multiple validity options, offering users choices for up to 30 days. Additionally, the telecommunications provider also claims to bundle free in-flight benefits with its IR packs in Europe and the Caribbean regions. Users can also take advantage of 50 percent reduced pay-go rates in 32 international destinations.

Users travelling to the UAE, Canada, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia can enjoy unlimited incoming SMS. Incoming calls, including Wi-Fi calls, can be received from any country. It also enables outgoing calls to India, as well as those made locally. Packs for these regions also include high-speed data, which will be reduced to 64 kbps beyond the Fair Usage Policy (FUP). However, outgoing local and rest-of-the-world (ROW) calls and SMS made over Wi-Fi will not be allowed with its IR packs.

Packs for UAE start at Rs. 898, which offer 100 minutes each for outgoing and incoming calls, 1GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS, and a 7-day validity. Meanwhile, prices of packs for Canada, Thailand and Saudi Arabia start at Rs. 1,691, Rs. 1,551, and Rs. 891, respectively. Reliance Jio users travelling to the Caribbean can take advantage of in-flight benefits with the most expensive Rs. 3,851 IR recharge plan.

The list of all the packs with their respective benefits is as follows:

IR Packs: Details

Segment MRP (in Rs.) Voice Benefits Data SMS Validity (in days) Covered Countries

UAE Pack Rs. 898 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 1 GB 100 SMS 7 1

Rs. 1,598 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 3 GB 100 SMS 14

Rs. 2,998 250 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 250 minutes Incoming 7 GB 100 SMS 21

Thailand Pack Rs. 1,551 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 6 GB 50 SMS 14 1

Rs. 2,851 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 12 GB 100 SMS 30

Canada Pack Rs. 1,691 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 5 GB 50 SMS 14 1

Rs. 2,881 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 10 GB 100 SMS 30

Saudi Arabia Pack Rs. 891 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 1 GB 20 SMS 7 1

Rs. 1,291 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 2 GB 50 SMS 14

Rs. 2,891 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 150 minutes Incoming 5 GB 100 SMS 30

Europe Pack Rs. 2,899 100 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India) + 100 minutes Incoming 5 GB 100 SMS 30 32

Caribbean Pack Rs. 1,671 150 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India + ROW) + 50 minutes Incoming 1 GB 50 SMS 14 24

Rs. 3,851 200 minutes Outgoing (Local + Call back to India + ROW) + 50 minutes Incoming 4 GB 100 SMS 30

According to Reliance Jio, standard pay-go rates will be applicable to ROW calls made from all the aforementioned regions.