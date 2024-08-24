Saudi Arabia launches ‘Direct Umrah Program’

Riyadh: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has launched a ‘Direct Umrah Program’. The new programme will let companies serve pilgrims directly so as to ensure highest quality services while eliminating intermediaries.

The new programme aims at enriching a pilgrim’s experience by also arranging visits to historical sites related to the life of the Prophet and other landmarks and attractions of the country. Saudi Arabia welcomed a record 13.5 million pilgrims in 2023.

The announcement was made during a second meeting of Umrah organisations that was organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program (PEP), one of the programmes of Saudi Vision 2030. The new umrah season started on July 7.