Shikhar Dhawan retires from international cricket, shares emotional message to fans

India’s star opener, Shikhar Dhawan, has announced his retirement from both international and domestic cricket, ending a 12-year career that saw him play 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India. In a heartfelt social media message, Dhawan expressed his gratitude to his family, coaches, teammates, and fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey. He reflected on his dream of representing India, acknowledging the love and fame he gained during his career.

As Dhawan moves on from cricket, he emphasized his contentment with the decision, stating that while he won’t be donning the Indian jersey again, he is grateful for the privilege of having represented his country extensively. He thanked the BCCI, DDCA, and his fans for their contributions to his career, and shared his belief in focusing on the positives rather than dwelling on the end of this chapter.

Dhawan, who last played for India in December 2022, retires with an impressive record of 10,867 runs, including 24 centuries and 44 fifties. Known for his aggressive batting style, Dhawan made his mark in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored the fastest century on debut against Australia. His announcement brings to a close a significant chapter in Indian cricket.