Solingen Festival Stabbing: 3 Dead, 4 Critically Injured in Germany Knife Attack

A devastating attack at a festival in Solingen, Germany, has resulted in three fatalities and four severe injuries, according to local authorities. The incident occurred during the city’s 650th-anniversary celebrations, which were abruptly halted following the violence. Initial reports suggest a knife may have been used in the attack, but no suspects have been arrested yet.

The festival organizer, Philipp Müller, announced that emergency workers were fighting to save nine lives, leaving the community in shock. Solingen’s Mayor, Tim-Oliver Kurzbach, expressed profound grief and horror, stating that the attack has broken his heart. He extended sympathies to witnesses and thanked rescue and security forces for their swift response.

Mayor Kurzbach urged the community to come together in prayer and hope during this difficult time. The attack has sent shockwaves through the city, with residents mourning the loss of life and injury. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged residents and festival-goers to leave the downtown area.