Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen, Tamil Nadu CM writes to Union government

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 11 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries. They also seized one fishing boat.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on the Union government to take urgent diplomatic action to ensure the release of the detained fishermen.

‘I am writing to you with grave concern regarding yet another incident of apprehension of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.” The fishermen were apprehended while fishing southeast of Kodiakarai in Nagapattinam district, MK Stalin said in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Also Read: UAE authority warns of traffic delay on major road https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-708011

‘I have repeatedly highlighted that such incidents are occurring at an alarming frequency. In 2024 alone, 324 fishermen and 44 boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishing community in Tamil Nadu continues to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests, which severely affect their means of subsistence, he said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.