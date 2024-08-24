TVS Motor Company launches 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading global automakers based in India, TVS Motor Company (TVSM), has launched the all-new TVS Jupiter 110. The scooter is priced from Rs 73,700, ex-showroom.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc engine. This engine delivers a peak power output of 8.02 Hp and 9.8 Nm of max torque. The new-gen engine is coupled with the iGO mild-hybrid tech and thus, the scooter has achieved a 10% increase in mileage compared to its predecessor. It has an intelligent ignition system with auto Start-Stop functionality and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) aimed at enhancing performance by harnessing power from the battery during overtaking and climbing.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches 2024 Hero Glamour in India: Price, Features

The TVS Jupiter 110 features a well-positioned handlebar, spacious floorboard, and an accessible seat height. It also comes with Infinity lights on the front apron, along with a redesigned headlamp cowl. It also comes equipped with a fully digital colour LCD speedometer with smart alerts, and average and real-time mileage indicators. Around the rear, a similar treatment for the taillamps adds cohesion to the design.

The new-gen Jupiter 110 has a palette of exciting colours – Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. The prices start from Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the scooter is available in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC at all TVSM dealerships.